Searchers found the body of the missing swimmer who disappeared under water on Friday evening in the dune lake 't Wed near Overveen in Noord-Holland on Saturday afternoon. He was a 32-year-old Polish man who was on holiday in the Netherlands with family.

Police said the family has been taken care of. The man had gone out on the water with his brother around 6 p.m. on Friday with an air mattress. He disappeared into the water and did not resurface, after which emergency services were alerted. The beach in the Kennemerduinen was cleared and divers searched the water for the man. The search resumed Saturday morning.

A police investigation has revealed that no crime has been committed. The man is believed to have drowned.

On Saturday evening, a swimmer also died in the Haringvliet near Hellevoetsluis. A spokesperson for the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Safety Region said people on the beach at Haringvlietweg and de Oever noticed when the the middle-aged man went underwater.

The rescue brigade and bystanders formed a line in the water, where which the victim was found. The man was resuscitated, but without success.

The police do not yet know who the man is and are calling for more information to determine his identity. "We would of course like to inform the victim's family of this sad news. We therefore hope that people have more information about the victim or the incident itself," said the police.

The Netherlands is currently experiencing its first official heat wave in two years. The Rescue Brigade has warned swimmers to be especially alert to potential dangers because of the extreme heat.