Mark Parsons is stepping down as the national coach for the Dutch women’s football team. Dutch football association KNVB announced that they “jointly” decided to end the collaboration.

In July, France eliminated the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the European Championship in England. After that, the KNVB evaluated various parties. “This showed that there was too little confidence that the ambitions will be realized under the current leadership,” said the KNVB.

Several setbacks plagued the Oranje women during the championship. There were injuries and coronavirus infections among essential players.

In May last year, Parsons was presented as the successor to Sarina Wiegman, with whom Oranje became European champion in 2017 and took second place in 2019.

“In the run-up to and at the European Championships, the game and results were disappointing, and we cannot afford that,” said Jan Dirk van der Zee, who is ultimately responsible for women’s football within the board of the KNVB. “The bar is set high. The Netherlands was the defending champion and also a finalist at the last World Cup. We want to participate for the prizes. With a view to the current World Cup qualifying series, it has been decided that someone else will be at the helm in the very short term. It is not a nice decision, but that’s part of football.”

At the beginning of September, Oranje will continue with the current qualifying series for the world championship. Then the Netherlands plays the return against Iceland. After seven matches, Oranje is in first place in the group with a 2-point lead over Iceland, which has played one less game, however. If Oranje wins, the Netherlands qualifies for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.