Online retailer Bol.com’s IPO will not happen this year as planned. Parent company Ahold Delhaize decided to shelve its plans to sub-IPO Bol.com until “market conditions are more conducive,” the company said when announcing its quarterly figures on Wednesday.

“Considering current equity market conditions, we have decided that the second half of 2022 is no longer the right time to sub-IPO Bol.com,” said Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. He did not say exactly when the plans for the IPO would be revisited, only that the company would do so when “market conditions are more conducive.”

“Our immediate priority is to ensure that Bol.com continues to leverage its leadership position and execute its strategic growth agenda with a strong return on capital,” Muller said.

Ahold Delhaize had a solid second quarter with net sales amounting to 21.4 billion euros, an increase of 6.4 percent at constant exchange rates and 15% at the actual exchange rate. Online sales in Europe decreased by 1.1 percent but increased in the United States by 16.4percent.