There will be a silent march in Roermond on Tuesday evening for Ramona Vlijt, who was killed in a murder-suicide by her stalker last week. The victim’s sons, Tino and Quinten, organized the march.

“We are very shaken and devastated about the incident in which our mother was fatally injured on August 3,” the sons said on Facebook. “We’re organizing this silent march to share our sadness with those who need to.”

The march will start at the Laurentius hospital in Roermond at 8:15 p.m. From there, participants will walk to Ramona’s home on Kasteel Hillenraedstraat, where there will be a moment of silence.

The sons asked participants to wear white or brightly colored clothes for the march and bring a white rose to lay at the victim’s house. They also requested that the press leave them in peace during the march.