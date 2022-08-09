PSV progressed to the next round of qualifying for this season's Champions League with a dramatic win over Monaco in extra time. After Joey Veerman and Erick Gutierrez had scored in the first 90 minutes, veteran striker Luuk de Jong scored the goal to set up a tie against Glasgow Rangers in the next round.

Both teams made zero changes compared to their meeting a week ago. Both sides won the first matches of their league campaign last weekend; PSV beat Emmen convincingly while Monaco beat Strasbourg away by two goals to one.

PSV started the match looking like nerves were getting the better of them with a lot of sloppy misplaced passes and loss of concentration. The warning signs were there after only one minute when a last-ditch tackle by center-back Armando Obispo was the only thing stopping Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder from a huge goalscoring chance.

Despite this, PSV took the lead after 21 minutes. Right back, Phillip Mwene crossed for Joey Veerman, who finished it perfectly into the bottom corner. Veerman was also PSV's solitary goalscorer in the first match in Monaco. Monaco should have equalized on the stroke of halftime when Ben Yedder found space behind the PSV back line. The French striker will be disappointed with his effort knocked behind for a corner by PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Monaco dominated in the second half's beginning stages, taking advantage of the new rule that clubs are now allowed to make five subs instead of the usual three to freshen up their team.

It resulted in them equalizing after 58 minutes. Defender Guillermo Maripan had already shown his danger from set pieces four minutes earlier when his header from a free kick crashed against the post. Still, PSV did not heed the warning as Maripan scored from a scramble in the PSV box after the Eindhovenaren failed to clear an opposing corner.

Monaco took the lead on the night and in the whole tie when Ben Yedder finished off a Gelson Martins cross by side-footing the ball into the far corner after 70 minutes.

Everything seemed to be going towards the French side going through before Mexican midfielder Erick Gutierrez leveled with a header in the 89th minute, causing wild celebrations in the Phillips stadion and sending the match into extra time.

PSV were aided in extra time by the fact that Monaco had taken over their captain Ben Yedder before the end of the match, weakening their side significantly.

More drama was to come in extra time when a cross by Jordan Teze was headed into the net in typical fashion by veteran striker Luuk de Jong. Ruud van Nistelrooy's team held on for a memorable win.

Glasgow Rangers also made a comeback tonight in their match against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise turning a 2-0 deficit around by winning 3-0. The Scots will be PSV's next and last opponent in qualifying for the Champions League.