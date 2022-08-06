PSV coasted to an easy victory to start their Eredivisie campaign on Saturday night. The club from Eindhoven beat FC Emmen 4-1. The result puts PSV top of the Eredivisie after one day of play. The goals were scored by Cody Gakpo, Johan Bakayoko, and an own goal from Maikel Kieftenbeld.

PSV was coming off a 1-1 draw vs. Monaco midweek in the qualifiers for this season's edition of the UEFA Champions League. Emmen were playing their first game back in the Eredivisie since they were relegated in the 2020-21 season.

PSV showed the gulf in quality in the first half, putting the match to bed by halftime.

They took the lead after 18 minutes when new signing Xavi Simons put Johan Bakayoko through on goal, who, despite seemingly scuffing the shot, put The club from Eindhoven in front.

A comedy of errors gifted PSV a two-goal lead after 26 minutes when a Cody Gakpo free kick bounced around the Emmen defence as they all failed to clear the ball before landing at the feet of Maikel Kieftenbeld, who only succeeded in slicing the ball into his own net while falling over.

The third was added before halftime after a brilliant tackle and pass by Armando Obispo gave Gakpo a huge opportunity. Gakpo finished the chance with ease as PSV coasted towards the halftime whistle.

Cody Gakpo made it four after 53 minutes. Luuk de Jong spun and played a through ball to Gakpo, who again found a ton of space behind the Emmen defence. Gakpo curled the ball past goalkeeper Eric Oelschlagel in the Emmen goal.

PSV, as expected, made plenty of subs around this time, hoping to keep their better players like Joey Veerman and Cody Gakpo fresh for their second leg against Monaco on Tuesday.

Emmen got one back after 62 minutes when Ole Romeny scored a nicely struck goal. The goal was cheered sarcastically by Emmen fans as they too understood that this match was already lost.

Luuk de Jong nearly made it five, but the second half was mainly played at a low tempo, with PSV looking to preserve as much energy as possible for that all-important match vs. Monaco in three days.