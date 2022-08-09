Eight people sustained minor injuries while riding the swing carousel at the Venray fair on Monday evening. One had to go to a hospital for treatment, the municipality said, AD reports.

What exactly happened is unclear. The eight were in the Europe Flyer at around 10:20 p.m. The swings go about 40 meters into the air and spin round and round.

The municipality said that the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) would investigate what happened. Until then, the ride is closed.

The municipality called on others who were on the ride and bystanders to come forward for aftercare if they needed it.