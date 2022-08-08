Even though meteorologists expect a heatwave in the Netherlands this week, temperatures in the Schoorl dunes dipped below freezing overnight.

The minimum temperature in the Noord-Holland village dropped to -0.46 degrees Celsius - the coldest temperature ever measured in the high summer period, NH Nieuws reports.

In stark contrast to the freezing overnight temperature, the beach where it was measured was full of beachgoers a few hours later. Temperatures will hit 30 from Wednesday and stay that high until at least Sunday.

According to Peter Bliek of the measuring station in the Schoorlse Duinen, this is the first time ever that frost appeared in the high summer period, which stretches from July 20 to August 2021. That it happened in a heatwave week is due to the drought, he said. There is little evaporation of condensation, which cools the air even further.