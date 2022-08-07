At the Highland Games in Geldrop, a 65-year-old man died after being hit by a metal ball. Police are still investigating the cause of the incident, but can report that the victim was not a participant.

A police spokesperson could not say exactly where the victim was, but he was not among the crowd. Omroep Brabant and the Eindhovens Dagblad spoke to witnesses who saw that the man was walking in a garden of Geldrop Castle next to the Highland Games site when he was hit by the ball that flew over the hedge.

The victim could not be helped and died on the spot. The games have been halted after the incident. The organization could not be reached for an explanation.

The Highland Games took place on Sunday at the Geldrop Castle Estate, with features such as "hammer throw," which includes throwing a metal ball attached to a stick, "stone put," which involves throwing stones, and "caber toss," or flipping a tree trunk.

The Highland Games have their origin in Scotland.