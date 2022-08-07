A 20-year-old Dutch woman was seriously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in a German mountain bike park. She was taken to the hospital by a rescue helicopter, the police of the relevant region in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia reported. The same day, two other people were seriously injured in separate accidents at mountain bike parks in the same region.

The other two injured are a 51-year-old man from the German city of Lemgo and a 61-year-old man from Werneuchen, Germany. Two of the accidents took place in Bikepark Winterberg and one in Bikepark Schmallenberg-Gellinghausen.

The mountain bike parks are both located in Hochsauerlandkreis, the highest part of the Sauerland. The state concerned, North Rhine-Westphalia, is located next to the Dutch border.