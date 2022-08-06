Farmers drove through a parking lot fence to start a fire on the side of the A28 near Putten early Saturday morning. Earlier the same night, activists brought tractors onto the highway in Friesland.

The fire brigade was called in to extinguish the blaze on the A28, which included hay bales. The actions came after farmers met with the Cabinet on Friday to discuss the nitrogen emissions strategy, a talk that many farmers' organizations called disappointing.The organizations subsequently pledged to carry out even tougher demonstrations.

On Friday, about a dozen tractors drove slowly on the A7 between Drachten and Heerenveen and also drove against traffic, the police said. A spokesperson said officers drove in front of the protesters to stop them.

At Tjalleberd, the group was brought to a standstill. There, the tractors turned around and drove the wrong way down the highway in the other direction. They once again encountered a police blockade, after which the activists drove via the roadside to the entrance and exit at Tijnje to leave the highway.

It is not known whether anyone has been arrested. The police spokesperson said the police are attempting to register the tractors.