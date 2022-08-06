Rotterdam alderman Robert Simons reported graffiti on his house on Saturday, his spokesperson confirmed after reports from Rijnmond. Among other things, "KK" (cancer), "gays" and "RJK" are sprayed on his house. RJK stands for Rotterdam Youth Core, the controversial youth movement made up of some Feyenoord supporters.

It is not known who sprayed the slogans on the alderman's house. The police are investigating who is responsible, "in view of the nature of these texts." Police have also launched a neighborhood investigation to find the people who put the offensive slogans and swear words on the house.

For his part, Simons said it was "bizarre that certain people visit you at home." He added he had filed a report and was awaiting the results of the police investigation. The Rotterdam alderman is responsible for the Port, Economy, Hospitality and Governance portfolio for neighborhoods and small towns.