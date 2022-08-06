A survey of thousands of LGBTQ people by EenVandag shows a clear majority think the Canal Parade in Amsterdam needs to change. The most extreme answers called for the parade to be abolished completely, while others believe it should be less commercial, excessive and Amsterdam-centered.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed criticized the Canal Parade, according to EenVandag. For example, they accused many of the companies that have boats in the parade of "pinkwashing," or only seemingly supporting LGBTQ rights during the parade for the optics. One participant suggested that companies not be allowed to "piggyback" if they didn't meet certain criteria for supporting the LGBTQ community first.

Others took issue with the character of the event itself. "At times it is a Parade of extremes and debauchery, which is atypical for me and my friends. I am not like that and I don't want people in my day-to-day life to think I'm like that," wrote one person who was surveyed.

Some participants also felt that the event is attended by a majority of people who do not identify as LGBTQ, who they believed were just there to be entertained. A full 39 percent of participants believed that the parade should only be open to people from the LGBTQ community.

A major concern was that the sometimes-sexual and extreme nature of the parade would do little for LGBTQ acceptance in more conservative provinces. "It does not help the Drenthe adolescent who has to tell his class and football team that he likes boys," said one participant.