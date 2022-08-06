Eighty different boats will participate in Amsterdam's world-famous Canal Parade on Saturday afternoon, representing LGBTQ organizations, gay restaurants and cafes and other companies that support the struggles of the LGBTQ community. The police, national government and municipality of Amsterdam will also have boats in the parade.

In order to participate, organizations had to submit plans for their boats to Amsterdam Pride, according to the website. The best concepts were given a spot in the parade, which will begin at Oosterdok and end at Westerdok.

Large organizations such as Google and Booking.com will be represented at the parade, alongside NGOs like Amnesty International and smaller, Netherlands-based companies like Café ‘t Achterom. The inclusion of larger corporations has caused some controversy and inspired several alternative pride events that will also happen around the city on Saturday, according to Het Parool.

The Canal Parade is returning after two years of cancellations due to coronavirus restrictions. In years past, the parade has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors.

For the 25th edition of the event, each boat will carry a message inspired by the theme "My Gender, My Pride." The theme is intended to draw attention to groups such as transgender or non-binary people.

The royal couple wished good luck to all involved in the Canal Parade on their social media. "We wish everyone with all our hearts the freedom to be who you are and to love who you want!" they wrote.

Felicitatie Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Máxima aan Pride Amsterdam t.g.v. de 25e Canal Parade. Ook succeswensen voor alle betrokkenen bij festiviteiten rond thema ‘My Gender, My Pride’: https://t.co/FkbW9todGb (📷 2019: ANP) pic.twitter.com/Nf5R3gSZoH — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) August 6, 2022

Pride Week was kicked off a week ago with Pride Walk, a demonstration for equal rights for LGBTQ people around the globe. This Sunday, the week will be concluded with a "closing party'"on Dam Square.

The parade starts at noon from Oosterdok. The boats will sail via the Prinsengracht to the Westerdok, where the last boat will arrive around 6 p.m. AVROTROS will broadcast the tour live on NPO 1. The Canal Parade can also be followed via AT5, Salto and OUTtv.