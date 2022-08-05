A man from Eindhoven asked that he be sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend at a bed and breakfast in Valkenswaard. “If he doesn’t get a life sentence, he wants one,” his lawyer said at a preliminary hearing in Den Bosch on Friday, Omroep Brabant reports.

The 46-year-old man stabbed the 33-year-old woman from Eindhoven to death in February this year. The psychologist and psychiatrist who examined him found him completely unaccountable and advised that he be sentenced to institutionalized treatment.

The man had suffered from psychosis in the past but managed to get it under control with medication. He stopped taking the medication when he got into a relationship with the woman. According to him, “she didn’t like antipsychotics.” His delusions returned as a result. He stressed that it was his own choice to stop taking the medicine, according to the broadcaster.

On February 1, the man and woman were in a bed and breakfast in Valkensward. The man thought he had to save his girlfriend from “something really bad,” he said. He knocked her down with a bottle and stabbed her to death with a knife.

The trial against the man will be held in October.