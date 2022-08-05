A Dutch woman from Huissen in Gelderland died while on holiday in Thailand. It concerns the 38-year-old Tamara Zonnenberg, councilor for the municipality of Lingewaard and advisor at the Ministry of Defense. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and her party colleague from GroenLinks confirmed her death after reporting from De Gelderlander.

According to the local faction leader Inge Sloot, Zonnenberg was on holiday with her boyfriend and died in the swimming pool. “How it happened has to become clear in the autopsy.”

Sloot called the news “terrible.” Zonnenberg was one of four GroenLinks city councilors in Lingewaard. “It’s very sad. She was an active lady who was there for everyone.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Ministry received a request for consular assistance.