The Netherlands officially has a water shortage. Despite this, 48 percent of Netherlands residents don’t plan to use less water, as Minister Mark Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management asked. Hart van Nederland found this in a representative poll of 4,000 people.

Women are slightly more likely than men to be careful with water use. More than half of men intend to continue using water as they always do. Older people are more willing to conserve water. 57 percent of people over 50 plan to use less water. Among people under 30, 62 percent will go on as they always have.

Of the 46 percent of Netherlands people who do intend to save water, 73 percent will do so by taking shorter showers. Half will also water their garden or balcony less often and fill their swimming pools and jacuzzis less.