After two years of absence, Canal Pride will be held in Amsterdam again on Saturday. Traditionally, the boat parade attracts thousands of visitors. It is the highlight of Pride Amsterdam, which started last Saturday.

“The weather forecasts are favorable, and the creativity of the participants is great again,” said Lucien Spee de Castillo Ruiz, director of Pride Amsterdam. “We are looking forward to a special edition where being who you are and loving who you want is the norm, and the fight for equal rights the message.”

During the 25th edition of the Canal Parade, the 80 participating boats will each carry a message inspired by the theme “My Gender, My Pride.” The organization calls for extra attention for transgender people and people who are non-binary.

“When the first Canal Parade took place on 3 August 1996, the initiators had no idea it would become an intangible heritage,” said Spee de Castillo Ruiz. “We show the world how unique Amsterdam is, that everyone matters and that we stand together to support each other for a safe future.”

This year, singer Willeke Albertin and newsreader Simone Weimans will be on the Canal Parade’s jury, led by chairman Cornald Maas. They will judge the boats on the representation of the theme, best execution, and “wake up to a social theme,” the organization said.

The parade starts at noon from Oosterdok. After a round trip through the canals, the last boat arrives at the Westerdok around 6:00 p.m. AVROTROS will broadcast the tour live on NPO1 from 12:10 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The Canal Pride can also be followed via AT5, Salto, and OUTtv.