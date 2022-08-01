A body found in a nature reserve on Curacao was identified as a Dutch tourist who had been missing on the island since Tuesday. A police spokesperson confirmed his identity to NU.nl. The police did not reveal what happened to him but did say he wasn’t killed in a crime.

The police have notified the man’s loved ones. Daniel Dresden (45) of Leiden was on vacation in Curacao with his family. On Tuesday, he went for a walk alone around Playa Jeremi and the Christoffelberg. His family reported him missing when he failed to return to their holiday accommodation.

Authorities and volunteers launched an extensive search for him on Wednesday. The search area was large and difficult to navigate, the police spokesperson said to NU.nl.

According to the police, tourists must be better informed when hiking in nature reserves on the island. Dresden only had 1 liter of water with him. “The circumstances are often different than in the country where the tourist comes from. Prepare well and do not go out alone,” the police said.