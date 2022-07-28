The authorities in Curacao are looking for a Dutch tourist who didn’t return to his accommodation after a walk on Tuesday. Police officers, volunteers, and forest rangers spent all Wednesday looking for the man, the police confirmed to De Telegraf.

The search will continue on Thursday. So far, the police released little information other than that the man went hiking near Jeremi and Christoffelberg, a rural area in the western part of the island.

According to the Telegraaf, the man is on vacation with his family. He went on a walk every morning with one of his children. On Tuesday, he went out alone.

His family called the police when he didn’t return.