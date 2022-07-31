A search party has found a body in the area of Curacao where a Dutch tourist went missing several days earlier. Authorities have not confirmed whether the body belongs to the missing man, according to the NOS.

The body was found near Seru Bientu, where 45-year-old Daniel Dresden of Leiden went for a walk before he was reported missing on Wednesday. Dresden was on vacation with his family and went for a walk Tuesday morning in a nature preserve on the western part of the island. Later in the week, police released identifying information and photos of Dresden as the search widened.

When the Dutch man failed to return home, his family reported his absence to the police, who were worried because he only had a liter of water with him. The area where he went for a walk is also easy to get lost in without a GPS or compass, according to the NOS.

Police, volunteers, soldiers and park rangers have all been involved in the search for the missing Dutch man since Wednesday. A Coast Guard helicopter and drones from a local nature organization were used in the search.