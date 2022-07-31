Three suspects assaulted a police officer early Sunday morning in Leeuwarden, giving him a concussion. The suspects were arrested, according to the police.

Police officers responded to a street robbery report around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday at De Tuinen. On the Wirdumerdijk, they approached a group of people who they believed were involved in the robbery: an 18-year-old woman from Leeuwarden, a 20-year-old man from Assen and a 39-year-old man from Leeuwarden.

Without warning, the woman began hitting one of the police officers over the head, according to the police. The two men then joined in beating up the officer.

Other police officers hurried in to arrest the group and the police officer was taken to the hospital. There, he was found to have a concussion and a large bump on his head.

Authorities are still investigating whether or not the suspects were also involved in the street robbery. They are currently looking for witnesses and CCTV footage.