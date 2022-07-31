In the investigation into who dumped waste on highways in the north of the Netherlands last week, the police are looking for the occupants of a car that was involved in an accident on the A7 at the Leek exit. The accident happened on Wednesday night at a place where rubble and car tires had been dumped on the highway, police said on Sunday.

The car was damaged in the accident, according to the police. There were four people in the car, a Peugeot. The vehicle was last seen at the end of the Leek exit. The police want to speak to the occupants of the vehicle, because they may have important information about the situation on the A7 near Leek.

Earlier, the police reported that a motorist who drove on the A32 near Meppel on a pile of hay bales with beams has filed a report. An accident also took place on the A7 near Frieschepalen. The drivers were uninjured in all cases, but the damage to the vehicles is considerable. "People who dump waste deliberately take the risk of potentially life-threatening injuries," the police said.