An explosion at a house in Den Bosch on Saturday night seems to have targeted the girlfriend of No Surrender founder Klaas Otto, according to Omroep Brabant. Police are not ruling out that the incident is connected to another explosion in the same neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The targeted home belongs to Gracia K., who recently became Otto's girlfriend. Otto was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for extortion, threats and assault, and money laundering. He was released in 2020 after serving three years.

Otto's social media shows that he and K. are currently on vacation, according to Omroep Brabant. Authorities evacuated surrounding homes in the area.

On Tuesday night, another nearby home was attacked with an explosive device. The family who lives at the house were uninjured, but the house itself was severely damaged. The attacked home shares a house number with Gracia K.'s home and police believe the attack may have been a mix-up.