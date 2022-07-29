Dronten mayor Jean Paul Gebben invited municipal officials from all over the country to attend the Lowlands festival in Biddinghuizen next month and see how his municipality approaches the massive event. He wants municipalities that host major events to collaborate more and share knowledge, De Telegraaf reports.

“We all have to deal with the same things, we all invent the wheel, but we hardly share it at all,” Gebben said to the newspaper.

According to Gebben, municipalities can save a lot of effort if they share knowledge on handling the permit processes, crowd control, or traffic management. They can learn from each other on how to safely manage events that want to use fireworks or drones, he said.

After meeting at Lowlands, Gebben wants event municipalities to get together at least twice a year in a different location. He also wants them to share knowledge through a “LinkedIn-like platform.”