The customs authorities intercepted multiple batches of cocaine during checks at the port of Rotterdam over the past week. In total, they found 475 kilograms of the drug, worth around 35 million euros, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

Last week Friday, customs officers found ten large bundles containing 300 packages of cocaine in a container loaded with waste material from Columbia. Last night, they found 175 kilograms of cocaine in a container of makeup accessories from Panama. The drugs were hidden in ten boxes.

The first container was destined for a company in Maasluis, the second for a company in Amsterdam. The OM doesn’t believe these companies have anything to do with the drug trafficking.

The authorities seized and destroyed the drugs.