The EuroGames, an international sporting event for people from the LGBTQIA+ community, kicks off in Nijmegen on Wednesday. There will be sporting competitions in the city for four days. The tournament draws attention to inclusivity in sport and takes place every year in a European city. According to the organizers, over 2,000 athletes of all levels from 42 countries are participating this year.

Copenhagen hosted the EuroGames last year. The event previously also took place in Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht. There are medals to be won in 17 events, including hockey, bridge, tennis, rowing, and water polo. In addition to sports, the event also includes workshops, parties, exhibitions, and theater performances.

The festive opening ceremony of the event starts at 7:00 p.m. on the Waalkade. Mayor Hubert Bruls of Nijmegen and Gelderland deputy Jan Markink will be among the speakers. There will be a colorful parade with the flags of all participating countries and performances by Ellen ten Damme, Son Mieux, and DJ St. Paul.

The EuroGames will be closed on Saturday evening, and the baton will be handed over to the Swiss Bern, which will organize the event next year.