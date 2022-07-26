Almost 2 million Netherlands residents own cryptocurrencies, primarily bitcoins, market researcher Multiscope found in a survey of over 4,000 Netherlands residents. According to Multiscope, this means that one in seven adults in the Netherlands owns digital coins.

Since the previous measurement in 2018, the Netherlands has gotten over a million more cryptocurrency owners. Almost three-quarters of them are male, and they are often between the ages of 18 and 34 years, with higher education and a gross monthly income between 3,500 and 5,500 euros.

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in the Netherlands. Nine percent of all Netherlands residents aged 18 and older own bitcoin. That is over 1.2 million people. Ether, Cardano, ripple, and dogecoin are also popular.