The police received two reports of needle spiking at the Nijmegen Vierdaagse last week. A 16-year-old girl filed a report after she suddenly started shaking for no apparent reason, and an 18-year-old woman reported feeling a jab in her back, De Gelderlander reports.

According to the newspaper, it also spoke to several other people who believe they fell victim to needle spiking at the international multi-day walking event but have not gone to the police. Several warnings were also shared in messaging groups of people at the Vierdaagse parties being stabbed with needles.

The police confirmed the reports to ANP, but said that they found no hard evidence of needle spoiling.

Over the past months, there have been dozens of reports of needle spiking in the Netherlands, but so far, only one confirmed case. Last week the court sentenced a man to five months in prison for jabbing a woman with a needle at The Hague Outdoor festival in June. Police found a hypodermic needle on him containing traces of substances found in cocaine, heroin, and cutting agents.