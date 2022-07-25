American rock band Pearl Jam will perform on Monday evening at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Confirmation that the event will go forward as planned was announced by organizer MOJO on Monday afternoon.

The performance on Sunday evening at the venue was canceled at the last minute on doctor's advice. Frontman Eddie Vedder had been struggling with throat problems since performing at a festival in France where dust and smoke from wildfires hung over the event.

The ear, nose and throat doctor who examined at Vedder's throat on Monday found that the singer showed enough signs of recovery to perform.

The concert on Sunday will not be rescheduled. Ticket holders will receive refunds instead.

Monday night's performance is completely sold out.