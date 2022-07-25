While most Netherlands residents still have no trouble getting through the month, more people are keeping a closer eye on their spending due to the rising prices, I&O Research found in a poll of 1,084 adult Netherlands residents for NOS.

About a quarter of Netherlands residents are really struggling to make ends meet. About 5 percent are already dealing with financial troubles or expect to do so very soon.

In June, 43 percent of Netherlands residents said they were keeping a closer eye on their spending. This month, 55 percent were doing so.

People with low incomes logically faced difficulties sooner. But according to the researchers, the high inflation is now affecting people in all income groups to some extent.

“What becomes very clear is that not only are the minimum incomes affected by inflation but that some of the lower middle incomes are also in danger,” researcher Melle Conradie said to the broadcaster.

And that is reflected in some answers to the survey. Forty-five percent of respondents said the Cabinet should provide financial support for people with mid-level incomes in addition to lower incomes. Only 5 percent think that no support is necessary.