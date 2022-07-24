The Pearl Jam concert that was set for Sunday at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam was cancelled a few hours I before the performance was to start. Frontman Eddie Vedder has not yet recovered from vocal problems, concert organizer MOJO announced.

"In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight’s show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam," the band said. Pearl Jam's second show, which is scheduled for Monday, has not yet been cancelled.

”Thank you enormously for your continued understanding. All of our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow.”

There will not be a replacement concert for the canceled performance. Ticket holders will be refunded.

Earlier in the day, it was unclear if the Pearl Jam concert dates set for Amsterdam would go ahead as planned, but concert organizer MOJO was initially optimistic. However, the company asked ticket holders to remain patient, with the rock band having cancelled recent tour dates.

The rock group had to cancel concerts in Vienna and Prague last week due to frontman Eddie Vedder’s vocal problems. Dust, heat and smoke from fires lit during a performance at a French festival last week had a negative impact on the singer’s voice.

Ticket holders were advised to check for updates on the MOJO website before making their way to the Ziggo Dome.