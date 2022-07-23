One person was killed and five others were hurt in a car accident in Laag-Soeren, Gelderland, part of the municipality of Rheden. The accident happened just before 10:15 a.m. on the Harderwijkerweg, a narrow road with just enough space for two cars to pass each other when drivers use the shoulders in both directions.

Police said a 69-year-old man died at the scene. The man resided in Dieren, just a few kilometers from the crash site. Five other people were treated by paramedics and transported to various hospitals, authorities confirmed. Their conditions were not released.

Photos from the scene showed a newer, dark grey five-door Hyundai with front-end and driver’s side damage, and emergency workers gathered at an older yellow Fiat Panda on the side of the road. White sheets were raised around the yellow hatchback to allow the rescuers to work in privacy. The impact shattered the front windshield of the Hyundai, and caused its front and side-curtain airbags to deploy.

Early reports from local media outlets had said that two people were trapped as a result of the accident. A Jaws of Life hydraulic rescue tool was also seen on the ground near the Hyundai. Two trauma teams were sent to the scene in helicopters. Several ambulances and fire department crews were also dispatched.

Authorities wrote an update on Twitter at about 11:30 a.m., stating that "the police investigation is now underway. The road will therefore remain closed in both directions."