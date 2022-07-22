Rabobank has mixed feelings when it looks back at the agricultural policy pursued by the Netherlands, which focused on increasing economies of scale. The bank, which is very large in the farming sector, primarily financed the increase in scale, which led, among other things, to the current nitrogen problems. “With today’s knowledge, you would really act differently in the past,” the bank said to Trouw.

Rabobank also said that a system change is needed to ensure that all farmers can earn enough. “We will have to work together to achieve a better earning model for farmers. Rabobank wants farmers to get financial compensation for nature and water management and a fair price for their products. It is important that the organic sector grows more quickly and that supply and demand remain in balance.”

According to the bank, this balance can be achieved through agreements with the chain from farmer to consumer. It is also necessary to actively promote healthy and sustainable food and tighten legislation and regulations, according to the bank.