A rhea out for a walk in Amsterdam Centrum, 22 July 2022 - Credit: Dierenambulance 020, @DierenAmsterdam / Twitter - License: All Rights Reserved
Ostrich-like flightless bird takes a stroll through Amsterdam
A rhea, an ostrich-like flightless bird, on a walk through Amsterdam center had passersby baffled on Friday morning. The police and Animal Ambulance received countless calls, but the giant bird was simply out for a stroll with its owner.
The owner had all the necessary paperwork, and the rhea had been vaccinated, a police spokesperson said to AT5. The bird also looked healthy and happy. So the cops saw no reason to intervene.
Je hoeft niet stoned te zijn om een #nandoe in #Amsterdam te zien lopen 😂 We worden gek gebeld, deze Nandoe loopt gezellig met zijn eigenaar door de binnenstad. Politie heeft alles gecheckt papieren en vergunning kloppen #FF #terugvolgvrijdag pic.twitter.com/SWqecKFd9s— Dierenambulance 020 (@DierenAmsterdam) July 22, 2022