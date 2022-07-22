A rhea, an ostrich-like flightless bird, on a walk through Amsterdam center had passersby baffled on Friday morning. The police and Animal Ambulance received countless calls, but the giant bird was simply out for a stroll with its owner.

The owner had all the necessary paperwork, and the rhea had been vaccinated, a police spokesperson said to AT5. The bird also looked healthy and happy. So the cops saw no reason to intervene.