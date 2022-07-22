For the first time, Netherlands residents bought more electric scooters than petrol-powered scooters. Of the 18,081 scooters sold in the first half of this year, 54 percent were electric, and 46 percent ran on petrol, compared to 41 and 59 percent a year earlier, NOS reports based on figures from branch organization Bovag.

The change is also happening with mopeds, with a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. Of the 18,192 mopeds sold, 45 percent were electric and 55 percent petrol-driven, compared to 36 percent electric and 64 percent petrol in the first half of 2021.

“A lot of people think: I also have to contribute to sustainability,” Paul de Waal of Bovag said to the broadcaster. “And there are now good scooters and mopeds that run on a battery. It is also an attractive offer. The price differences between electric and petrol are also no longer so big.”

Bovag also noticed that more people are buying scooters, and much fewer people are buying mopeds. According to the organization, this is likely due to the national helmet obligation for moped riders that will take effect in January.