Drivers and passengers using motorized scooters will be required to wear a helmet starting on 1 January, with violators facing a fine of 100 euros. The Dutch government announced on Thursday that the new law affects those using a scooter, moped, or pedelec that has a blue number plate, and a top speed of up to 25 kilometers per hour.

The Cabinet expects the helmet rule to reduce the number of road deaths and serious injuries.

People are already required to wear helmets if those vehicles, categorized as a “snorfiets,” are used on the roadways and not bike paths. Amsterdam and Utrecht have banned these vehicles from bike paths in many areas.

Anyone not wearing an approved motorcycle, moped, or speed pedelec helmet can be fined 100 euros once the law takes effect. Administrative fees can push the total cost even higher.

Although some e-bikes can also reach a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour, those bicycles were not mentioned as being covered by the new law.