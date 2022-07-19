One person was killed on Tuesday when two jet skis collided on De Geeuw, a lake in Friesland. Another person also drowned during a swim in Emmeloord, when soaring temperatures had many people out at the country's various lakes, rivers, canals, and shorelines.

The accident involving two jet skis happened at about 1:50 p.m. near IJlst, police said. Rescue workers initially said that one person was seriously injured, but despite their best efforts, the wounded person died at the scene.

Emergency service crews were at the scene for quite some time to investigate the cause of the accident. It was not immediately known why the jet skis collided.

A few hours later, first responders found the body of a person who went missing at about 3:30 p.m. The fire department there said the victim was a man in his early twenties.

A spokesperson told Omroep Flevoland that the person dove underneath a deck, but never resurfaced. His body was found about 40 minutes later. Rescuers attempted to revive the man without success.

Many people witnessed the body being pulled from the water from the busy beach area. Investigators closed down the beach to be able to conduct an investigation with limited interference. Bystanders who saw the drowning and rescue operation were being offered Victim Support services to cope with the traumatic incident.