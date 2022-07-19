The number of promotions at supermarkets involving meat decreased for the first time since 2015, according to animal rights group Wakker Dier. The organization calls this break in the trend "hopeful." "Because stopping the overconsumption of meat is only possible if supermarkets put less meat on sale," said Anne Hilhorst of Wakker Dier.

After reaching a record high in 2021, the number of promotions for meat and meat products fell back to the 2020 level. The decrease was visible at most of the 12 major supermarket chains. Albert Heijn had the biggest decrease (-366), followed by Hoogvliet (-249) and Dirk (-203).

Three supermarket chains increased the number of meat promotions - Plus (+110), Aldi (+75), and Vomar (+18).

The number of promotions also decreased in all three popular types of meat: chicken (-279), beef (-365), and pork (-598). But the number of offers for meat substitutes remained about the same.

According to Hilhorst, this shows that supermarkets are specifically reducing their offers for meat. She thinks it has to do with supermarkets signing the climate agreement, which states that Netherlands residents need to eat more plant proteins and less animal proteins.

“Supermarkets can only deliver on this promise by continuing this meat decline quickly,” Hilhorst said. “That is best for the climate and the animals.”