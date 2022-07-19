The Dutch national team will have to continue their quest for the women's European Football Championship without Lieke Martens. The striker suffered a foot injury during Oranje's last group match against Switzerland. A medical exam showed that the injury was serious enough that she can no longer play in the tournament.

The Netherlands will play against France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

"This is terrible news for Lieke and for us. She has fully committed herself to the team in this tournament. It is a pity that her European Championship has to end like this," said national coach Mark Parsons, who is not allowed to call up a replacement for Martens.

Martens has not yet shown a standout performance at this year's European Championship. Parsons pulled her and fellow attacker Lineth Beerensteyn against Switzerland to when the score was level at 1-1. Substitutes Romée Leuchter and Victoria Pelova then made the difference for Oranje with a final score of 4-1.

The Netherlands previously lost goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal during the European Championship. She was injured in the opening match against Sweden (1-1). In addition, midfielder Jackie Groenen and attacker Vivianne Miedema contracted coronavirus.

Groenen recovered and participated against Switzerland. Miedema has not yet returned to the pitch but she is expected to return to take on France.