Dutch customs officials have identified another group of super yachts potentially owned by Russian individuals. The service is currently monitoring 24 of these luxury ships, worth a combined total of 1.6 billion euros, RTL Nieuws reports.

Two of the yachts are not allowed to leave the Netherlands. They have been "frozen" because their owners are conclusively known to be Russian or Russian companies subject to the sanctions list the European Union imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. The list is of individuals and countries that support Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

The owners of the other 22 yachts are not on the sanctions list, but they cannot leave the Netherlands either. The EU sanctions also prohibit the export of luxury goods worth more than 300 euros to Russia.

The fact that customs officers are still finding Russian yachts in the Netherlands months after the invasion began is because the "ultimate beneficial owner" is not always transparent and readily identified. Companies are obliged to clearly indicate who will receive a yacht delivery, but that does not always happen.

For three of the 22 yachts, the actual owner's identity is still under investigation.