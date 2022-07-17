Separate incidents of gun violence in Rotterdam left two people injured within a few hours. The crimes happened between 10:45 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency services crews in Rotterdam also responded to an explosion and two separate stabbings in morning hours on Sunday

Gunshots rang out on Schilperoortstraat in Rotterdam-Charlois, striking one man in the neck, police said. The shooting was believed to be the result of an argument between several people there.

Though he had a neck wound, he was still conscious when first responders arrived, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Bij een ruzie tussen meerdere personen op de Schilperoortstraat in Rotterdam is in de nacht van zaterdag op zondag vermoedelijk geschoten. Een man raakte gewond. https://t.co/BbjruhfL0o pic.twitter.com/91GADuYRWA — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) July 17, 2022

Records show dispatchers sent two ambulances and a trauma team in a helicopter to the scene just past 2:22 a.m. The case remained under investigation later in the morning. No arrests were announced.

Drive-by shooting hurts one

A few hours earlier, police also responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in Rotterdam-Zevenkamp just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. That incident injured a 40-year-old man who was parking his car at the time.

“A man was injured in the foot in a shooting incident on Dieze in Rotterdam. It is believed that shots were fired from a car, which then drove off,” police said on Twitter. Local residents said they heard at least five shots, according to Rijnmond.

Bij een schietpartij aan de Dieze in Rotterdam is zaterdagavond een man gewond geraakt aan zijn voet. De schutter schoot vermoedelijk vanuit een rijdende auto op het slachtoffer die in zijn geparkeerde auto zat. pic.twitter.com/G6YAmHef69 — Joey Bremer (@010fotograaf) July 17, 2022

“A few minutes later, witnesses reported that there was a burning car at the nearby Schollebos in Capelle aan den IJssel. The detectives are investigating whether the car and the shooting incident are related,” police said in a statement. Local media said the burned-out car was found on Ooievaarspad.

Evidence was collected from both locations. There were no suspects in custody. Police asked anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Bij een schietpartij op de Dieze in Rotterdam is zaterdagavond een man gewond geraakt. De vluchtauto is op de Ooievaarspad in Capelle aan de IJssel in brand gestoken.https://t.co/jehMebrDW4 pic.twitter.com/BdZ0FgaZ9v — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) July 16, 2022

Possible firebombing damages home

Shortly before midnight, a home was also damaged in a fire that accompanied reports of an explosion. The fire department raced to the scene to prevent the flames from spreading, and then scaled up their response to ventilate the building.

Some in the neighborhood speculated that a firebombing took place at the scene on Zuidhoek, also in the Charlois district. Witnesses told reporters that a man wearing a hoodie was seen running from the area as the blast took place near the front door of the home.

There were no injuries.

Police officers were still investigating the incident Sunday morning, and could not confirm preliminary reports of a firebombing.

Aan de Zuidhoek in Rotterdam is mogelijk een brandbom tegen de voordeur van een woning aangegooid. Hierbij zijn geen gewonden gevallen, de schrik zit er wel goed in. Foto: pic.twitter.com/hjXLOX2uXg — Blauwnieuws (@blauwnieuws) July 16, 2022

Two injured in Rotterdam stabbings

Separate stabbings also took place on Coolsingel just before 4:40 a.m., and on Nieuwe Binnenweg just after 6 a.m. In the earlier incident, one person was found with stab wounds to the head. A man suffered stab wounds to the arm in the other incident.

No arrests were announced in either case as of 10:45 a.m. Both crimes were under investigation.