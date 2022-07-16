A large fire at a paper recycling business in Zaandam has produced an enormous amount of smoke. The fire started at around 9:15 a.m., records show, and it took about 90 minutes for firefighters to get a handle on the situation.

The flames had engulfed a shredder and paper mill, which first responders managed to reach about 45 minutes after the fire began. The shredder was surrounded by bales of paper. “The fire is not out yet, but it is under control,” the Zaanstreek-Waterland Security Region said in an update just after 10:45 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in the initial hours of the response to the incident. There were no workers present when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Zo te zien aan de rook is er weer een grote brand in het havengebied pic.twitter.com/ibAANQUWh9 — W. Ploos van Amstel (@Amsterdam1012) July 16, 2022

The incident took place at a business on Sluispolderweg in an industrial area just west of the A10 and A8 interchange. Plumes of thick smoke from the fire drifted south across the North Sea Canal towards the Westelijk Havengebied district of Amsterdam.

Anyone bothered by the smoke was advised to avoid it, possibly by remaining indoors. Those inside can close their windows and doors, and shut down ventilation systems until the fire is out, the security office said.

The Amsterdam-Amstelland fire brigade also issued a similar warning about the smoke.