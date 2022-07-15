The Supreme Court confirmed the ban of Hells Angels organizations in the Netherlands on Friday, agreeing with the Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal’s previous ruling.

According to the Supreme Court, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) successfully proved that the activities of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club are contrary to public order and that the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Holland should therefore be banned and dissolved.

The Appeals Court ruled that the worldwide Hells Angels organization should be considered a foreign corporation and Hells Angels Holland as an informal association under Dutch law. And the court banned these two organizations in the Netherlands.

The court also ruled that Dutch Hells Angels charters qualify as legal entities (associations) under Dutch law. The Hells Angels ban, therefore, does not affect them directly, but the charters are no longer free to continue Hells Angels activities. “This means, among other things, that the members are no longer allowed to wear the Hells Angels colors in public and the chargers are no longer allowed to publicize under the name Hells Angels,” the Supreme Court said

The Supreme Court also said that it was up to the criminal court to assess whether the continuation of certain Hells Angels activities is punishable.