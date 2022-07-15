Almost half of the Dutch universities still have emptier lecture halls than before the coronavirus pandemic, NOS reports after surveying the higher education institutions in the Netherlands. Even after the Cabinet scrapped all Covid-19 measures, many students are still opting for distance learning out of convenience or necessity.

The universities that indicated that fewer students are attending lectures in person hope to improve that in the coming academic year. Radboud University stressed the importance of the social aspect of studying. Students learn from and through each other, and in-person education is essential for that, the university said.

Tilburg University hopes that mixed education will encourage students to come to campus. The university will offer online education along with “activating” and “in-depth” on-campus education. Utrecht University will give lecturers the option of giving courses only in person.

Other universities said that most students returned to campus after the coronavirus restrictions disappeared. TU Delft offers a lot of practical training and reports having a high turnout. In some classes, students’ physical presence is also compulsory. The VU University Amsterdam said students quickly found their way back to lecture halls once it scaled down online education. Lecturers also put in extra effort to stress the added value of coming to campus.



