The municipality of The Hague will warn ADO Den Haag fans about the consequences of gambling and the risks of gambling addiction with billboards in the team’s stadium. A casino and online gambling company sponsor ADO Den Haag, Omroep West reports.

Earlier this year, ADO Den Haag signed with Hommerson Casino as its shirt sponsor. Its stadium is called Bingoal Stadium this season. The Belgian company operates in the gambling and games of chance market, offering online gambling and sports betting.

“Gambling advertising is not part of sports. I found this form of sponsoring undesirable from the start, but as a municipality, we couldn’t do anything about it,” said sports alderman Hilbert Bredemeijer. “I am therefore thrilled with the new national legislation. In the meantime, we are doing everything we can to warn the supporters of ADO Den Haag at home and in the stadium.”

The stadium’s billboards will soon bear the slogan: “What does gambling cost you? Stop on time. 18+,” followed by a helpline number. The municipality got the slogan from the Trimbos Institute.

Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection recently announced that the Netherlands would severely limit gambling advertisements. Next year, there will be no gambling ads on TV, billboards, bus shelters, and radio. The year after, gambling companies won’t be allowed to sponsor events or programs. And from 2025, gambling companies won't be allowed to sponsor sports shirts.