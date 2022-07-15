The people involved in a dramatic stabbing in Dordrecht early Friday morning are a couple, their child, and two nephews, neighbors told Rijnmond. The 53-year-old man and three children, all under the age of 10, were injured. The children went to the neighbors to ask for help.

Neighbors Esther and Hans heard screaming in the house on Seringenstraat at around 1:00 a.m. “We were alert right away,” Hans said to the broadcaster. The doorbell rang a short time later. Three children and the man were at the door, asking for help.

“We were able to take in the children and staunch the blood. Then we immediately called 112,” Esther said.

“They were in very serious condition. We did what we had to do, didn’t look at the injuries, but covered them up right away. You don’t look at such a moment,” a visibly emotional Hans said. “It’s heartbreaking, we have children of our own.”

The grandfather of one of the kids lives nearby. Neighbors quickly went to fetch him. The couple stayed with the children until paramedics had them on stretchers and took them to a hospital.

“We also had a chat with the neighbor. He was doing okay, he was mostly upset.”

Emergency services responded to the house at around 1:20 a.m. They took the man and three children to a hospital for treatment. The police arrested the 39-year-old woman in the house.