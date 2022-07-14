Curaçao is acting unlawfully by detaining undocumented Venezuelans, a court in Curaçao said. They are being held in harsher conditions than regular prisoners, the judge ruled in a preliminary injunction issued on Thursday. The proceedings were brought by ten undocumented Venezuelans, four women and six men.

The four women had already been released shortly before the court hearing, but now the judge has also ruled that the six men must be released immediately. They were kept in the dilapidated detention facility since May 31 this year.

The judge went to look first-hand at the cells used for the undocumented people. The visit last week took place after the court hearing. The judge determined that the undocumented migrants have to spend eighteen hours a day in "cramped and dark cells," have hardly any recreational opportunities and no meaningful daytime activities.

The undocumented people are being held in a prison cell block because a new shelter for undocumented migrants is not yet ready. Amnesty International has previously issued reports denouncing the conditions in which undocumented migrants are being held in Curaçao.