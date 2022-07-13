Icelandair is sending staff on flights to Schiphol to unload the luggage. That already happened on several flights, NH Nieuws reported. And the Icelandic company indicated it would continue doing so in the coming days.

Icelandair has two daily flights to Schiphol from the capital Reykjavic. On the Icelandic news site RUV, the company said it is doing everything possible to prevent delays. Cabin crew members are also helping out.

Due to chaos at Schiphol, caused by a combination of holiday crowds and staff shortages, several airlines are looking at their options. Some are diverting to other airports. Icelandair’s solution allows the airline to continue operations smoothly.

Icelandair will assess at the end of the week whether it is necessary to continue flying staff over for baggage handling. Baggage handlers may also travel along to other destinations. The company also warned travelers about possible delays in baggage handling.