Architect Wim Quist died at age 91, the Rotterdam architectural firm Quist Wintermans Architekten confirmed to Trouw.

Quist is known desigining the Museon in The Hague, Museum Beelden aan Zee in Scheveningen, the Scouwburg in Rotterdam, and the Uyllander Bridge over the Amsterdam-Rijnkanaal in Diemen, among many others.

Last year, Wim Quist won a lawsuit against water company Evides. The water company wanted to rebuild the building Quist designed for the Rotterdam Drinking Water Supply next to Van Brienenoord Bridge in 1977. Quist argued that the company’s plans would mutilate the design.

The court ruled in Quist’s favor and ordered Evides to sit down with the architect and replan its renovations.